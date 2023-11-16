ONE three-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex was in New York for Big Event, an entertainment and sports expo. The event was a convention for MMA and pro wrestling stars. In the event, the reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion mingled and took pictures with WWE stars Rhea Ripley and the Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki.

Stamp Fairtex posted the photos with the WWE stars on her Instagram stories:

Stamp's IG Stories

You don't see these athletes in the same picture all the time. Rhea Ripley is one of the fastest-rising stars in professional wrestling today. The 27-year-old pro wrestler is the current WWE Women's World Champion. She is the 7th WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion and fifth WWE Women's Grand Slam champion.

She is also the only athlete in the company's history who has held all women's world titles. In addition to this, Ripley is also the first woman to win the Royal Rumble as the 1st entry and set the record for the longest time spent in the match's history.

As for the Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki Bella are former WWE Divas champions - the only twins to ever win the belt. Nikki, in her second reign, held the belt for 301 days - the longest reign of the now-defunct world title. The twins were two of the most prominent female pro wrestlers of the 2010s decade.

Having them rub shoulders and be in the same presence as Stamp Fairtex, one of the best female fighters in MMA today and former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, is indeed a sight to see. It's always an inspiring moment for young female athletes to witness such great women in sports cross over to each other's worlds to show solidarity.

Now that she's breaking more and more into the mainstream, expect Stamp Fairtex to make frequent appearances at such events in the future.