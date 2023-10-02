“You’re going to be a great champion” - Angela Lee is ready for Stamp Fairtex’s MMA world title reign

At ONE Fight Night 14 last Friday, combat sports history was made as Stamp Fairtex stopped Ham Seo Hee to become the new ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion. In doing so, the Thai superstar became the promotion's first-ever three-sport world champion. Stamp has won the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai, kickboxing and now, MMA world titles.

The flamboyant Thai star has joined an elite group of combat sports legends, and it seems that it’s still a one-member club. Stamp is now cut from a different cloth.

It's been a long road for the Pattaya native, who won the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in her first two bouts in the promotion. She then transitioned into MMA and easily became a no.1 contender. Her first attempt at MMA gold was unsuccessful, however, as she ran into a resilient Angela Lee and was submitted in the second round in a thrilling bout at ONE X in March 2022.

After her loss to the then-world champion, Stamp bounced back with three solid wins, which led to her marvelous performance at ONE Fight Night 14. What made the moment even more special was the fact that Angela Lee, who decided to retire that night, was the one to put the belt on the new divisional queen.

Lee posted the moment in her Instagram stories and and gave some congratulatory words to the new world champion:

Angela Lee's Instagram story

If there's anyone who deserves to sit on the throne after Angela Lee, it's Stamp Fairtex. No one else in their division was able to push and nearly finish the 'Unstoppable' world champion quite like the Thai phenom.

In their thrilling contest at ONE X last year, Stamp Fairtex almost finished Lee with a debilitating body punch that could have easily made anyone piss blood in the opening round. If not for Lee's legendary intestinal fortitude, she wouldn't have bounced back and earned the submission in the next round.

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp pulled off a similar come-from-behind performance. After getting dropped in the second round by Ham, the Thai striker came back in the third and got the finish with her trademark body punch. Even TV drama writers couldn't come up with such a dramatic story arc. The win also won Stamp Fairtex a sweet $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates