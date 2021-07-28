“This is not a game” - Oscar De La Hoya reveals why his fight against Vitor Belfort will be a professional boxing match and not an exhibition

At the Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort kick-off press conference, De La Hoya revealed why the fight will be a professional boxing match rather than an exhibition boxing match.

ODLH was seemingly critical of the recent trend of veteran boxers coming out of retirement to compete in exhibition boxing matches. Oscar De La Hoya stated:

“Well, this is not – This is not a game. You know, we don’t play boxing. We don’t play UFC. We don’t play MMA. I literally said, ‘Look, if we’re going to do this, let’s do it for reals’. Let’s not do this song and dance. Let’s not do these exhibitions, you know, that we’re tired of. This is the real thing. And, you know, the fact that Belfort feels great. I mean, look at him. I feel amazing. I feel, literally, better than ever. And the fact that we both agree that it’s gonna be a real fight; it’s gonna be a lot of fun. And I have no sh** to talk about Belfort whatsoever.”

De La Hoya addressed Belfort and continued:

“I respect you, brother, like there’s no tomorrow. But I’ll tell you one thing – We’re gonna kick the sh** out of each other. That’s one thing for sure. And that’s what I’m actually looking forward to. Call me crazy, but I’m looking forward to it, you know. I miss that getting hit. For some strange reason, I miss getting hit. So, I mean, come September 11th, yeah, it’s going to be a lot of fun.” (*Video courtesy: FightHype.com; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Oscar De La Hoya looks to make a triumphant return to boxing by beating Vitor Belfort

Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya’s last professional boxing match was a loss against fellow boxing legend Manny Pacquiao back in December 2008. De La Hoya’s corner stopped the fight after the eighth round as he was unable to continue fighting.

Meanwhile, Vitor Belfort – who has competed just once in the sport of professional boxing – won his pro boxing fight by defeating Josemario Neves via first-round KO in April 2006. Belfort’s most recent MMA fight was a second-round KO loss against Lyoto Machida at UFC 224 in May 2018.

Oscar De La Hoya is scheduled to fight Vitor Belfort in a professional boxing match that’ll take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on September 11th, 2021. The fight is being promoted by Triller Fight Club.

