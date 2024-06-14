  • home icon
"This generation's Buakaw" - Fans give Rodtang his flowers following inspirational victory over Denis Puric at ONE 167

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified Jun 14, 2024 13:08 GMT
Rodtang (left) earned high praise for his win over Denis Puric (right) at ONE 167. [Photos via: ONE Championship]

ONE Muay Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon put on another impressive showcase of his striking abilities when he fought veteran star Denis Puric at ONE 167 last Friday, June 7 in a catchweight kickboxing bout.

'The Bosnian Menace' did his best to beat Rodtang at his own game, but 'The Iron Man' was on a whole other level as he slipped through Puric's attacks while landing some heavy hits en route to a unanimous decision victory.

After his victory, ONE Championship posted a video of a tearful Rodtang exiting the Circle and asked the following via Instagram:

""The Iron Man" is a true warrior in and out of the ring 🥊How has Rodtang inspired you? @rodtang_jitmuangnon @yodchatri"
Fans immediately responded in the comments section:

"Rodtang is this generation's Buakaw [Banchamek] 🔥absolute beast of Thai generation"
"An amazing fighter and a amazing human being a true inspiration to all"
"He's my favorite one to watch in ONE right now."
"All Uzbekistan loves Rodtang, he is the best 🫶🏼"
"Amazing fighter , I look up to him 🛡️🫶🏽"

Rodtang gives Denis Puric his well-deserved flowers

The 39-year-old Team CSK product had every reason to fight cautiously in the hopes of a win, but he opted against him and that earned the respect of Rodtang.

As he made his way to the back, Rodtang said about Puric:

"Kudos to my opponent. He prepared for this fight so well. Also, I would like to apologize to my opponent that I couldn't make weight for this fight. I've done my best. I knew exactly what I would be facing and how much pressure I would have to deal with. I want Thai fans to support all the Thai fighters."

Fans in the United States and Canada can relive all the action from ONE 167 via Prime Video.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
