"This is genuinely insane" - Fans react to Conor McGregor leading "B-Y-U" chant at Mormon Church-led Brigham Young University

Conor McGregor was recently in Provo, Utah, and made an appearance at an NCAA basketball game between the BYU Cougars and Baylor Bears at Brigham Young University. At half-time, the Irishman led the ROC (Roar of Cougars) student section in a "B-Y-U" chant, stunning fans on social media.

A clip of the moment has been making the rounds on X/Twitter, and McGregor can be seen urging court-side fans into the chant, growing more animated as they joined him in a chorus of cheers. It was an unexpected sight, and the crowd had further cause for celebration as BYU won the game 93-89.

Check out Conor McGregor hyping up BYU fans:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

As expected, fans on X/Twitter were quick to form a thread under the tweet, sharing their thoughts on the entire situation. Most were stunned as there is no obvious connection between McGregor and Brigham Young University. Moreover, he has never competed on any UFC card in Utah.

One fan described the absurdity of the situation in direct fashion:

"This is genuinely insane"

Another questioned:

"Are Mormons even allowed to watch the UFC???"

Others also expressed their surprise over the incident with comments like:

"This is an alternate reality... right?"

Some, though, expressed dismay over the ex-UFC double champion being well-received at the game despite his recent legal troubles.

"Guy was literally accused of rape and here he is"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor leading a chant at the BYU vs. Baylor game

Unfortunately, McGregor appears to be doing everything but fighting in the UFC, despite fans still being eager for his return. He turns up at different sports events, but has shown few serious signs of returning to the octagon, and has even flirted with the idea of boxing Logan Paul.

The last time Conor McGregor was at a high-profile sports event, it went poorly

In 2023, Conor McGregor attended game four of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. His appearance was marked by controversy, as he punched a mascot, although he claimed it was a skit. However, another more serious situation took place.

Expand Tweet

McGregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the bathroom after the game. Two years later on Jan. 15, 2025, both McGregor and the Miami Heat were name as defendants in a lawsuit filed by the woman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.