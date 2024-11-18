"This is gonna be good" - Fans pumped for Jarred Brooks' flyweight debut against Aussie firebrand Reece McLaren

A massive flyweight MMA bout was recently announced by ONE Championship, as reigning ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks and number four-rated flyweight MMA contender Reece McLaren were booked to face each other on Dec. 6 as part of the ONE Fight Night 26 card.

McLaren will welcome Brooks to the division as they collide inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE Championship officially announced it recently and posted it on Instagram with the caption:

"GOLD RUSH 👑 Interim strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks begins his quest for double-champ status against fourth-raned flyweight contender Reece McLaren on December 6 at ONE Fight Night 26 on @primevideo! Who makes their case to challenge for the vacant throne? @reecelightning91 @the_monkeygod"

Trending

Both are coming off victories in their previous matches, with 'The Monkey God' submitting Gustavo Balart in the first round of their battle for the ONE interim strawweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 24 in August, while 'Lightning' returning to the win column by beating Hu Yong via split decision last May 2024 at ONE Fight Night 22.

This exciting showdown has hyped up the fans, and users @siva_valkyrie, @wenadi26, @milesmuecke, @en.vyyy, and @ryan.a_d have already shared their picks on who they think would win by commenting:

"This is gonna be GOOD 👍🔥👏"

"Finally a competitive matchup for Brooks, His MMA is far beyond the strawweight division, should stick to flyweight."

"@reecelighting91 incoming world champ! 🔥🔥🔥"

"Jarred is the man, nobody wanted a smoke with my man Reece, respect for going up and taking the fight"

"MY 2 FAVORITES WHO WILL WIN 🔥🔥🔥"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Jarred Brooks claimed that Reece McLaren deserved a title shot at flyweight

Before this fight announcement with the Australian MMA star, the Mash Fight Team representative said last month in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA that McLaren deserved a title shot for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title.

The 31-year-old American cited McLaren's impressive performance against Hu Yong earlier this year has impressed him, as he stated:

"I would say Reece McLaren. He beat Hu Yong, took early onset damage and came back and controlled the fight, against the Asian Figueiredo. He deserves to fight for a title soon."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback