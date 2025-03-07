"This guy is a 100 percent ready" - UFC insider dispels concerns about Alex Pereira's preparations for UFC 313, commends 'Poatan's' exemplary grind

One of the noted UFC-related personas recently debunked all myths that claimed Alex Pereira wasn't putting in the required amount of effort to train for his upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev. The former UFC title challenger also lauded Pereira's unwavering dedication to his cause.

After earning a victory against Khalil Rountree Jr. in his last fight, Pereira decided to enjoy his free time with a few outings, including a trip to South Korea, which formed several headlines in the MMA community. However, his act of enjoying the UFC 312 alongside Israel Adesanya on Feb. 8 ignited a discussion about his commitment to his upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev, set for UFC 313.

Several noted MMA personas, including Daniel Cormier, voiced concerns over this, stating that 'Poatan' should have started his training camp by then to prepare for his UFC 313 main event encounter against Ankalaev on March 8.

However, the UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen recently gave his first-hand experience about the intensity of Pereira's training for Ankalaev. A video on Pereira's YouTube channel featured Sonnen expressing his desire to school the ones questioning Pereira's preparation for his upcoming fight at UFC 313.

'The American Gangster' said:

"I’ve been to the [UFC] PI for two days in a row now. Alex Pereira is the only fighter [to be featured] on this weekend’s card who has sparred… This is a myth, the whole thing about the struggle or Pereira’s not focused… I have a camera with me, I want to film him and shove it up the MMA community’s a*se, and say, ‘You’ve all been lying to us. You’ve all misled us. This guy is a 100% ready'."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (07:55):

Alex Pereira exposed Magomed Ankalaev's shrewd tactics related to Ramadan

Alex Pereira's upcoming UFC 313 rival, Magomed Ankalaev, is a devout Muslim. While other Muslim fighters in the UFC decided to stay inactive during Ramadan due to fasting, Ankalaev accepted the fight against Pereira at UFC 313 despite being scheduled for a day during Ramadan.

However, Pereira recently exposed how Ankalaev probably wasn't maintaining the fast like other Muslims do, despite making a fuss about fighting in Ramadan. 'Poatan' also labeled Ankalaev's tactics as a "deceiving excuse" in his recent interview with Ag Fight:

"I think he's using it [fighting during Ramadan] as an excuse. But today, I went to get my lunchboxes, the lunchboxes from the UFC, and there were two bags with several lunchboxes with his name on them and all of them with the time labeled. He isn't doing it [the Ramadan fast]. He's deceiving the people and talking just to have an excuse later. [Translated from Portuguese]"

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (09:52):

