"This guy needs help" - Fans react to Gervonta Davis hinting at retirement after Jake Paul boxing match 

By Nishant Zende.
Published Sep 27, 2025 08:26 GMT
Gervonta Davis hints at retirement. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Gervonta Davis recently dropped a major hint about quitting the sport of boxing for good after his next fight and sent fans into a frenzy. The boxing superstar also seemingly went dark on all his social media handles.

Davis is set to face Jake Paul in a highly controversial exhibition match in November. While 'Tank' holds the WBA lightweight title and weighs in at 135 pounds for his fights, Paul last tipped the scales at 200 pounds for his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June.

Ahead of their clash, Davis seemingly proclaimed that boxing was "dead" in an X post. After @HappyPunch shared his quotes via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

"BOXING IS DEAD... I am [retiring] in 8 weeks."

One fan wrote:

"This guy needs help."

Another fan wrote:

"'Tank' loses one fight and now boxing is dead. He instantly cashes out for a Jake Paul payday into retirement. Sad man. [Terence] Crawford, [Oleksandr] Usyk, [Naoya] Inoue, there are plenty of stars out there. Boxing is alive and well without this BS."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @HappyPunch on X
Jake Paul vows to "outbox" Gervonta Davis in their exhibition match

Jake Paul is supremely confident about beating Gervonta Davis in their exhibition boxing match. The former Disney star recently stated that he intends to prove his worth as a boxer against Davis and vowed to "outbox" the WBA lightweight champion.

In a pre-fight press conference (via @MMAFighting on X), 'The Problem Child' outlined his plans for November and said:

"Each fight has done that so far, only five years as a pro, and feels like the last fight I had was the end of chapter one. This is the beginning of chapter two, and I'm only 28 years old. I have a lot more to prove, and once I beat this guy, more people will shut up... You know, this is a top 10 pound-for-pound fighter that I'm going to outbox."
He continued:

"And truly when people run back this press conference, all the sh*t talk, all the fun, they're gonna be like, 'Wow, this kid really is doing something monumental in the sport. And he's actually this insane boxer.' And I'm gonna show that this guy who's been doing it his whole life, has been doing it wrong his whole life.''
Nishant Zende.

