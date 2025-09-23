"This is a joke. Why are there weight classes?" - Fans react as full details revealed for Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis boxing exhibition

The Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis exhibition announcement caught the fighting world by surprise, with many noting concerns about the significant weight disparity between the fighters. Now, as more details about the fight emerge, fans are fuming all the more.Paul and Davis will lock horns at the Kaseya Centre, Miami, on November 4 in an exhibition boxing bout that will be streamed worldwide on Netflix. During Monday's press conference in New York, Most Valuable Promotion's co-founder Nakisa Bidarian revealed the rules for the upcoming match.The exhibition fight is set up for 10 three-minute rounds and will be contested at a maximum weight of 195 pounds (5 pounds under cruiserweight). Furthermore, the fighters will wear 12-ounce gloves for the contest.This puts Davis at a disadvantage, given that he is accustomed to wearing 8-ounce gloves, the standard for welterweight and lighter weight classes.'The Problem Child', who largely fights around the cruiserweight limit, has used 10-ounce gloves for the most part.The fighters will also be subjected to USADA testing, and even though it is an exhibition, commission-approved judges will score every round to ensure a decisive outcome if the fight goes the full distance.Check out the rules set for the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight below:Suffice it to say, fans are not happy with the development. In the aftermath of the announcement, concerned netizens flocked to social media to share their thoughts and opinions.@Ryan15281378113 wrote:&quot;This is a joke. Why are there weight classes?&quot;@JYJellypants_ commented:&quot;Handicapping Davis with gloves 50% bigger than what he fights with. Dude is gonna be so much slower. Dumb.&quot;@jirienjoyer chimed in:&quot;If it’s an exhibition, then what’s the point of a decisive outcome if it goes the distance?&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDSGervonta Davis issues cryptic threat to Jake Paul and his teamDuring the New York press conference, Jake Paul made fun of Gervonta Davis' height, claiming his fight camp involved a lot of hitting below his knees. This made 'Tank' go nuclear on Team Paul, leaving 'The Problem Child' puzzled.Davis took aim at Paul and his trainer, J Leon Love, issuing vague but dire threats without disclosing the reason behind them:&quot;I know one thing, if I find out anything, I'm going to beat your a** and I'm going to beat J Love's a**. On my mama, I'm going to beat both of your a**es. On my mama... You know what I'm talking about.&quot;Caught off guard by the threat, all Paul could manage was:&quot;What are you talking about? What does he have to do with this?&quot;