“This guy's gonna kill me now" - Gilbert Burns shares story of how he “popped” Francis Ngannou’s arm during a training session gone wrong

Gilbert Burns and Francis Ngannou clashed with each ther at one point and things got a bit hectic.

Appearing as a guest on the Jaxxon Podcast, Burns was speaking about to Rampage Jackson about a past training session he had with Ngannou. The former UFC heavyweight champion ended up getting a bit hurt but it was Burns wary of what would happen next.

In a clip shared on X via @mma_orbit, Burns said:

"I trained with him before. Yeah, he didn't like it. That was a long time ago. We were still at the Blackzilians so we were five years ago maybe. We grapple hard, I get his arm, he didn't tap. He pop his arm, I was so afraid. I say oh my god, now this guy gonna kill me now. But he was cool about it. So but yeah, we trained before but I don't want to fight that guy."

Gilbert Burns' recent run in the UFC

Gilbert Burns is currently 2-2 in his last four with two defeats bookending back to back wins inside the octagon.

The first loss in this recent stretch came to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 last April. The 37 year old lost there on points but reounded to best Neil Magny via arm triangle choke at UFC 283.

The Rio De Janeiro native then bested Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 287 in April. Burns' last outing, as of this writing, saw him fall to Belal Muhammad by way of a unanimous decision at UFC 288 in May.

Gilbert Burns sustained an injury during that fight against Muhammad but is targeting a return for Q1 2024. His next bout is set to take place against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299 in March.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger is currently the number four ranked 170 pounder in the UFC and must get by the number eleven ranked Maddalena if he wants to secure a sophomore crack at gold again.