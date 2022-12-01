Reinier de Ridder is having fun trash-talking with Anatoly Malykhin.

There is a lot on the line between De Ridder and Malykhin at ONE on Prime Video 5. ‘The Dutch Knight’ is putting the light heavyweight world title on the line, with both fighters currently undefeated. The high-stakes main event has led to verbal altercations between the ONE fighters.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, the 32-year-old Netherlands native had this to say about ‘Sladkiy’:

“It's fun that Malykhin speaks English this time. So the last few guys weren't even speaking English and Aung La before that, he speaks English but he's too humble. He doesn't want to talk any smack. It's fun that this guy wants to talk some smack.”

The time for trash-talking is ending as ONE on Prime Video 5 is right around the corner. The event will take place on Friday, December 2, starting at 8 p.m. ET inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila. An Amazon Prime subscription lets viewers in North America and Canada watch all the bouts for free.

Reinier de Ridder believes Anatoly Malykhin’s power is ‘not that special’

Anatoly Malykhin has mostly ditched his wrestling origins to utilize his devastating power. Due to Reinier de Ridder specializing in grappling, the narrative has forecasted danger for the two-division champion if the fight stays standing for too long. During the same interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘The Dutch Knight’ denied those theories by saying:

“He has power but it's only there in certain situations. It's not like he knocks people dead from close range or whatever. It's not like he has a lot of tools to knock people out. He only has a wild swinging right hand and wild swinging left hand. It's not that special, to be honest.”

Malykhin’s power has led to KO/TKOs in all three of his ONE Championship matchups. Assuming the weight cut down to light heavyweight doesn’t deplete the Russian, his power could be even more dangerous. With that said, De Ridder is undefeated for a reason, and it will take a valiant effort by ‘Sladkiy’ to end the light heavyweight champion’s undefeated run.

