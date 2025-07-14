  • home icon
  • "This is HARAM" - Azealia Banks goes nuclear on Conor McGregor after UFC superstar shares NSFW pictures on DM

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 14, 2025 14:10 GMT
Azealia Banks (left) lashes out at Conor McGregor (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Despite his absence from the octagon, Conor McGregor continues to be a headline-grabber. American rapper Azealia Banks recently targeted the Irishman, as she showcased the explicit pictures McGregor sent her.

According to Banks, McGregor also threatened her, insisting that she should not reveal their conversation to anyone. In her response, the rapper expressed her anger towards 'The Notorious' in a post on her X account, writing:

"How you gonna send a b**ch a some crooked d**k pics then threaten her not to tell. @TheNotoriousMMA ni**a do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM"
Check out the post below (via @WestTillDeath on X):

Since his defeat to Dustin Poirier, 'The Notorious' has not returned to the octagon. Although he was scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, McGregor had to withdraw just a week before the fight due to a toe injury.

Additionally, last year, McGregor was found liable for the s*xual assault of a woman in a hotel in Dublin, which is just one of many controversies surrounding the Irishman.

Azealia Banks trolls Conor McGregor's presidential aspirations

In the midst of his time away from the UFC octagon, Conor McGregor has developed an ambitious dream of becoming the president of Ireland. He envisions implementing significant reforms to improve his homeland. On top of that, a few weeks back, he was also spotted interacting with numerous prominent political figures.

When the rapper Azealia Banks caught wind of McGregor's presidential aspirations, she couldn't resist making a sarcastic remark. In a scathing yet brief response, she took to her X handle to express her thoughts, writing:

"Conor McGregor 4 President"

Check out Azealia Banks' comment below:

