“This is why he’s in GTA” - Sean Strickland driving a motorcycle off-road while armed with an AK-47 triggers mixed reactions from MMA fans

Fans recently weighed in after a photo of Sean Strickland made the rounds on social media, which led to quite a mixed reaction.

@sinoUFC posted a photo on their X account, which showed the reigning UFC middleweight champion riding a motorcycle off-road while also being armed with an AK-47. It was a sight to behold as it was a photo fans would expect from 'Tarzan', whose popularity has surged in the past year.

Fans reacted and brought up that Sean Strickland had a striking resemblance to the main characters of the most recent Grand Theft Auto video games. Meanwhile, others shared their thoughts by mentioning that they believe the middleweight champion is push trying too hard to be a character, writing:

"This is why he’s in GTA" [@BryTheMMAguy - X]

"He's trying too hard" [@CRUCIALAFC - X]

"Dude tries to act so hard, it comes off as insanely fake." [@bacon9292 - X]

"Sounds like something you’d type into an AI photo generator." [@ZombieFightFan - X]

"He's real life Trevor" [@RengokuMMA - X]

"if the gun wasnt there it looks like a backstreet boy cd cover" [@themmawiz - X]

It remains to be seen what else Sean Strickland has planned as he prepares to make his first middleweight title defence against Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297.

Sean Strickland labels Ian Garry as a victim

Sean Strickland has never been one to shy away from sharing his opinion and he recently did just that as he addressed his ongoing beef with Ian Garry.

@XcellentMMA uploaded a video of the reigning UFC middleweight champion to their X account, where he cleared the air regarding his exchanges with the surging welterweight contender. He mentioned that he believes he is a victim and noted that his wife is at fault, saying:

"He's [Ian Garry] a victim, bro. He was prayed upon...The moment you take a woman who should be in a f***ing kitchen and you make her the focal point of your f***ing career, what do you expect, bro? The WAG wanted to be famous."

