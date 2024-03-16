“This is how I hope Jake Paul vs. KSI goes” - Fans left flabbergasted by jaw-dropping double-KO in viral "Indian" boxing match

Fans reacted after they were recently left flabbergasted when a video surfaced of a boxing match in India that ended via double knockout and has since gone viral on social media.

@BoxingKingdom14 posted the video to their X account and has amassed over 55,000 views since it was uploaded. Both fighters were wearing headgear during the fight, so it appears as though it was an amateur bout rather than a professional one.

Check out the viral video below:

They both landed right hooks at the same time, which saw them drop simultaneously, and the referee began the count. Neither fighter was able to beat the 10-count, which resulted in the bout ending via double knockout.

The video generated plenty of reactions from fans, as some of them used it as an opportunity to take a jibe at Jake Paul. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been criticized for his selection of opponents and is scheduled to fight 'Iron' Mike Tyson, who is 30 years his senior, in his next bout. Fans wrote:

"Jake Paul next opponent"

"This is how I hope Jake Paul vs KSI goes"

"They wanted to reenact the promo for Knockout Chaos"

It remains unclear as to who the boxers were and when the bout took place, but it certainly has gained a life of its own on social media.

Francis Ngannou hints at return to boxing

Francis Ngannou recently shared an update following his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua at Knockout Chaos in Saudi Arabia.

The former UFC heavyweight champion took to his X account and shared a clip from the final episode of his series documenting his bout against 'AJ', and hinted that he might not be done with the sport. He wrote:

"Failure is not about how many times you fall. You only fail if you don't try to come back."

