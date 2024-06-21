"This is a jiu-jitsu match, this isn't MMA" - Mikey Musumeci on Gabriel Sousa mean-mugging him during their face-off

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci claims that his rival Gabriel Sousa was unnecessarily hostile in the build-up to their ONE 167 grappling affair earlier this month.

Needless to say, the Brazilian's attempts at intimidation and mental warfare backfired big time.

Sousa, who previously submitted Musumeci in their first meeting back in 2021, entered the rematch with a menacing aura.

According to 'Darth Rigatoni', the Essential Jiu-Jitsu representative endlessly taunted him online over the years. Those provocations intensified when they met face-to-face again at Impact Arena.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Musumeci recalled how Sousa mean-mugged and tried to make him flinch during the ceremonial weigh-ins:

"With Gabriel, he had this vibe with me [during] the face-off. He tried making me flinch. And the first day I said to him, 'Dude, this is a jiu-jitsu match. This isn't in MMA, what the f**k are you doing? That's why I laughed."

Musumeci also addressed Sousa's rebuttal after the match, where he denied such actions took place. The Evolve MMA superstar added:

"Then he played victim after. Being like, 'Oh, I didn't do anything, Mikey made this up.'"

Mikey Musumeci certainly got the last laugh after he calf-sliced his way to victory and evened the score with his former tormentor.

Here's a replay of Musumeci vs Sousa at ONE 167:

Mikey Musumeci says Gabriel Sousa was his 'easiest opponent'

Apart from getting his revenge in the most decisive way possible, Mikey Musumeci is also quite proud to get some poetic justice.

In the same interview, the five-time IBJJF world champion also accused Sousa of downplaying his victories in ONE Championship:

"He was saying that all my opponents were easy, right? But then he was my easiest opponent, out of all my opponents. So the guy that complained about the level of my opponents, my other opponents gave me tougher matches."

Watch the full MMA Hour episode below: