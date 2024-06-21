"They deserve it a little bit" - Mikey Musumeci's stance on giving bullies a taste of their own medicine

ONE Championship fans saw a different side to Mikey Musumeci during his latest performance inside the Circle.

'Darth Rigatoni' is usually an incredibly positive character on fight week but this recent outing was different.

He wanted revenge over Gabriel Sousa after the Brazilian was the last man to defeat him three years ago.

More than getting this win back, Musumeci was fired up by the years of criticism that he says he has faced from Sousa ever since their first encounter.

His performance at ONE 167 spoke for itself as he dominated the contest before finding the submission to mark a successful trip up to bantamweight.

Trending

However, Musumeci was keen to vent his frustrations during his post fight interview where he was uncharacteristically heated.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, the elite grappler spoke about why he feels the need to teach people a lesson when there isn't mutual respect:

"You could the person humility and not to do that to others when you do that to them. Is it wrong? Two rights don't make a wrong, I know that. But in this case, yeah, they deserve it a little bit."

Watch the full interview below:

This contest became personal for Mikey Musumeci

The long running history between Mikey Musumeci and Gabriel Sousa made this contest personal for 'Darth Rigatoni'.

He has always had a passionate disliking for bullies and has no problem calling people out in the grappling world that he believes conduct themselves like this.

Beating Sousa at the Impact Arena meant far more than just avenging his defeat, although this was a big source of motivation for him.

For Musumeci, it was more about silencing Sousa once and for all by putting on a performance that would leave no room for debate.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 167 via the free event replay.

Musumeci is now set to return at ONE 168 in Denver when he faces Kade Ruotolo for the lightweight submission grappling world championship, live on September 6 from the Ball Arena in Denver.