"This joke probably went over his head" - Sean O'Malley brutally mocking Henry Cejudo's height has fans abuzz

Henry Cejudo and Sean O'Malley are currently involved in a verbal exchange on social media.

The fiery exchange appears to have begun when O'Malley won the bantamweight title by defeating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. Cejudo promptly extended his congratulations to 'Sugar' but also expressed his interest in a potential title fight.

However, this callout didn't sit well with the newly crowned bantamweight kingpin, who retorted with many scathing remarks of his own. Recently, Sean O'Malley and 'Triple C' reignited their fiery exchange on X (formerly Twitter).

O'Malley didn't stop there; he upped the ante by posting a tweet that poked fun at Henry Cejudo's height:

"I literally just remembered how short Henry is and spit out my coffee I was loling so hard"

Check out the tweet below:

The tweet quickly grabbed the fans' attention, prompting a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Any more lift on those shoes and he's in Orbit ... 🪐"

Another wrote:

"Henry Cejudo's wrestling onesies have grip on the feet ... 🍼👶"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Bruh roast him about something he could change. This is how karma gets you."

"1/3 of total height is skull"

"This joke probably went over his head"

"Puts a whole new meaning to 'short-term memory'... lol 🤏"

Henry Cejudo analyses the potential rematch between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo shared his thoughts on a possible rematch between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera. 'Triple C' believes that O'Malley is a well-suited opponent for 'Chito' and predicts that the fight will favor the 30-year-old Ecuadorian.

Following his championship win at UFC 292, O'Malley issued a challenge to Vera for a rematch later in the year. It's worth noting that Vera is the sole fighter to have defeated O'Malley in a professional MMA bout, achieving a TKO victory over 'Sugar' at UFC 252.

Cejudo recently examined a possible O'Malley vs. Vera fight in a YouTube video. The former UFC two-division champion stated:

"Let’s get down to Sean O’Malley’s weaknesses... His No. 1 weakness in my eyes is his threshold, his ability to take pain, and his ability to have that gas tank to go for five rounds... 'Chito' Vera, he doesn’t have quit in him... This fight is really tailor-made for somebody like ‘Chito’ Vera... I could easily see ‘Chito’ Vera by stoppage, maybe within the fourth or fifth round. Mark my words.”

Check out Cejudo's comments below (from 5:00):