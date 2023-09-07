“This is just the beginning” - Demetrious Johnson announces release of his mini-documentary during IBJJF triumph

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson is giving fans full access to his journey at the 2023 IBJJF Masters World Championship.

Johnson has not been spotted inside the circle since his decisive unanimous decision victory over Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 in May. Since then, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has been focusing on his grappling game as he prepared for his first major tournament in nearly two decades.

Competing as a brown belt, Johnson took home the gold, adding another incredible accomplishment to his already immaculate resume. Following his victory, Johnson took to Instagram and thanked many of the individuals who helped make his win possible.

“Had a blast competing in my 1st jiu jitsu tournament. Special thanks to @yanmccane @grplclub @alexdavismma @mmawizard @skiddssteve, @shoyoroll @kanpai_pandas and of course @mightywife. This just the beginning!”

Demetrious Johnson also revealed that a full mini-documentary featuring his run at IBJJF is available on his YouTube channel. The 38-minute featurette, which you can see embedded below, shows his journey throughout the tournament, culminating in his gold-medal winning performance.

Watch the full video below:

From the sound of it, Demetrious Johnson has every intention of continuing to hone his skills on the mat. Perhaps that means we will one day see ‘Mighty Mouse’ try his hand in ONE Championship’s submission grappling division. But first, the multi-time world champion has a very difficult decision to make.

Still sitting atop the flyweight division, Johnson is uncertain if his mixed martial arts career will come to an end following his win trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes. After 20 years in the sport, Johnson has little left to prove, but it’s also clear that ‘Mighty Mouse’ still has to drive to compete at the highest possible level.

Do you think the flyweight great will return to the circle, or is it time for DJ to hang up his four-ounce gloves for good?