"This kid is the future" - When UFC CEO Dana White predicted Impa Kasanganay would become a world champion

Earlier this weekend, Impa Kasanganay captured the PFL light heavyweight championship with a unanimous decision win over Joshua Silveira. While his world title win came at the age of 29, Dana White had prophesied MMA glory for the American long back.

During Dana White's Contender Series in 2019, the UFC head honcho lauded the then 25-yer-old 'Tshilobo' as a "stud athlete," saying:

"Impa... he is a young guy. He is a stud athlete, I mean a stud athlete... I'm telling you right now, whatever organization out there [that] signs this kid, this kid is the future. I believe that this kid is going to be top five and possibly a world champ someday."

Unfortunately for Kasanganay, he failed to recreate his success at DWCS in the UFC.

After a unanimous decision win over Maki Pitolo to kick off his UFC run, 'Tshilobo' fell victim to one of the most infamous KOs in MMA history against Joaquin Buckley when 'New Mansa' laid him out cold with a spinning back kick at UFC Fight Night 179.

The remainder of his time under the UFC banner was also lackluster, going 1-1 in his next two, ultimately forcing the once-fabled prospect to switch his pastures to Eagle FC.

Kasanganay turned his fortunes around after he signed with the PFL. He is unbeaten in the organization and currently boasts a six-fight win streak.

Impa Kasanganay calls out Francis Ngannou

Impa Kasanganay is the 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion. However, 'Tshilobo' is not about to rest on his laurels just yet.

During his post-fight interview after the tile win, the 29-year-old called out former UFC heavyweight champion and newly signed PFL fighter Francis Ngannou for a showdown:

"Man, I want [Vadim] Nemkov [Bellator heavyweight champion]; he is one of the best in the world. Why would you be in this if you don't want to be the best?.. I came here to dominate. I want Nemkov, and I want Francis Ngannou. I want all the best, I'm not playing around. I'm here to be the best ever to do it, past, present, and future."

