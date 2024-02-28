"This kid's got something" - UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock recounts lasting impression after meeting adopted brother Frank

Ken Shamrock recently recounted how his adopted brother, Frank left a lasting impression on him after they met.

'The World's Most Dangerous Man' and former UFC light heavyweight champion were both adopted by Bob Shamrock and lived in the Shamrock Boys' Home, a group home for at-risk kids. He clearly impacted both as they went on to turn their respective lives around and became legends in MMA.

During his appearance on UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's Jaxxon Podcast, 'The World's Most Dangerous Man' recounted his father offering to take the other kids in their group home to Reno if they were able to take him down and hold him on the ground. He mentioned that his adopted brother, Frank, was the only one to take their father up on his offer by making a move:

"I just barely met Frank. And Frank looks and goes, 'Heck yeah, let'go.'...He starts to charge in and I grabbed him by his hair and I shove him to the ground, bam! And I said, 'The next person that comes near me, I ain't gonna be so nice...But Frank was the only one that actually made the move and that's when I [was] like, 'Okay, this kid's got something.'"

Years later, Shamrock ended up training his adopted brother in the Lion's Den, so the interaction was definitely one that left a lasting impression on him.

Ken Shamrock predicted Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson would become a champion

It's no secret that Ken Shamrock had an eye for talent, having formed the Lion's Den, which was responsible for the development of a number of fighters who eventually won championships.

During the aforementioned podcast, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson reflected on the former Superfight champion being in attendance for his fight against Marvin Eastman at King of the Cage. He shared that his prediction was very significant to him. JAXXON Podcast included a clip of his prediction in their Instagram reel. Shamrock said:

"Yeah, that kid right there, if you give him another, he's gonna be a champ, man. He's got it in him. [Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson] Remember that name."