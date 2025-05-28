"This is legit awful" - Fans react to preview of UFC 318 fight card headlined by Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier clash

Fans recently expressed their displeasure after a preview featuring the updated UFC 318 fight card headlined by Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier circulated on social media. There have been nine fights announced so far, however, there doesn't appear to be a resounding level of anticipation for any outside of the main event.
X account West Till Death posted a graphic of the updated card, which features Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen in the co-main event, Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira, Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci and Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira rounding out the main card.
Check out West Till Death's X post below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Fans took to the comments section, expressing their discontent with the initial quality of the card. Some mentioned that the perception of the card could change if there is another intriguing bout added, while others highlighted the lack of championship fights available to bolster the card. They wrote:
"This is legit awful, one intriguing fight and it's a retirement fight"
"If Dan Hooker was on this then I'd be happy. A DP fight and a Hooker fight on the same card would be unreal"
"This isn't the official card yet there will be more announcements I'm sure of it"
Check out the fan reaction comments regarding UFC 318 fight card below:
Dustin Poirier expresses gratitude with UFC 318 retirement fight taking place in hometown
Dustin Poirier made it official that he would be competing for the final time when he challenged Max Holloway for the 'BMF' title at UFC 318. Poirier expressed his gratitude that the promotion is hosting it in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.
In his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Poirier announced that he would be fighting Holloway in a trilogy bout and admitted that he wasn't sure if his retirement fight would be in his hometown:
"I'm just honored to have the UFC on the same page and the state of Louisiana on the same page to make all this work. I didn't know if it was gonna all come together, but it did... Max is a legend. I said legends only. There's not a better guy I could think to fight in my retirement fight."
Check out Dustin Poirier's comments regarding UFC 318 below: