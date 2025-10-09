  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "This is not a lie" - Daniel Cormier gets 100% real on Magomed Ankalaev fighting Alex Pereira at UFC 320 with rib injury 

"This is not a lie" - Daniel Cormier gets 100% real on Magomed Ankalaev fighting Alex Pereira at UFC 320 with rib injury 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 09, 2025 07:27 GMT
Daniel Cormier (right) talks Magomed Ankalaev
Daniel Cormier (right) talks Magomed Ankalaev's (left) injury. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Daniel Cormier recently shared his two cents on Magomed Ankalaev fighting Alex Pereira while carrying an injury at UFC 320 last weekend. Cormier confirmed that Ankalaev was indeed hurt going into the fight and dismissed the notion that the Dagestani-born fighter was making excuses.

Ad

After beating Pereira via unanimous decision in their first encounter at UFC 313 in March and winning the light heavyweight title, Ankalaev suffered a brutal first-round knockout loss in their title rematch at UFC 320 last weekend.

In the aftermath, reports strongly suggested that Ankalaev was dealing with a rib injury going into the fight and seemingly refused to withdraw from the event despite many within his team urging him to do so.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent video, Cormier confirmed that Ankalaev was injured and that it wasn't an excuse for his loss. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"First off, let's talk about the injury right away. Magomed Ankalaev did have a rib injury. This is not a lie, this is not an excuse. Prior to the fight, I saw a video of him getting injections into his rib to try to help him get to the fight. He was able to hit pads and do cardio for a month and a half before the fight. With that being said, I don't know if the result would've changed if he were healthy because of the way Pereira fought. I know some people very close to Magomed Ankalaev that [urged] him not to fight. He wanted to fight. He wanted to go out there and beat Pereira again."
Ad
Ad

Demetrious Johnson reacts to Alex Pereira's knockout victory over Magomed Ankalaev

Demetrious Johnson was following the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev rematch closely and shared his live reaction to the Brazilian's incredible knockout victory during a stream.

In a live YouTube watch-along video (via @Home_of_Fight on X), Johnson pointed out that Pereira should have prepared for their first fight in a similar manner and said:

"Take your time. Find your shots... Damn! That's all he had to do, guys. That's all he had to do the first time they fought. Like, I think a lot of people don't understand [that] when you force the fight to fight somebody, you just fight them and you see what happens. You see what unravels, right? But I truly felt that when he does that to people, they can't do anything."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications