"This made me cry" - Andrew Tate and fans react to Tate Stage 3 trailer slated for launch in 2024

Popular social media influencer Andrew Tate recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to a trailer for a documentary on his own story.

The trailer for 'Tate Stage 3' was edited in a documentary style and showcased old footage of the Tate brothers. It included old clips of the two training during their kickboxing days and their eventual journey to Romania.

That was followed by their rise to fame, after which the trailer goes into detail on their arrest, imprisonment and eventual release.

Check out the complete trailer below:

Tate was clearly sentimental after watching the trailer, as he took to X and wrote:

"This made me cry."

Check out his post below:

Demetrious Johnson weighs in on potential fights between the Tates and the Pauls

Recently, WWE superstar Logan Paul and his boxer brother Jake Paul teased a matchup against Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate.

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson weighed in on a potential clash between the Tates and the Pauls. He backed Andrew Tate's kickboxing background and the proven credentials he holds in that sport, over Jake Paul's track record in boxing. He said:

"Well, here's the difference. Andrew Tate has gone off and won world championships in kickboxing, fought the baddest of the baddest. Where Jake Paul is hand-picking pizza boys to fight in boxing. So, there's a huge difference. I am curious how many world champion kickboxers does Logan Paul actually truly know? I bet you he probably doesn't know."

Johnson then discussed the various combat sports and how they will stack up against each other in kickboxing, mixed martial arts, and boxing.

"If it goes MMA, the Paul brothers win. I love the fact that Logan Paul went ahead and said that. Because I totally agree [Tates would best Pauls if it were solely kickboxing]. All Andrew Tate has to do is kick these guys in the liver one time and it’s gonna be night. Or kick them in the legs, these guys aren’t conditioned to kickboxing. So I respect Logan Paul saying, ‘Yeah, they will have the trump in kickboxing.' When it comes to boxing, I think there’s more to be had there."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's full comments in the video below (2:04):