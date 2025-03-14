"This is madness" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele's hilarious attempt at Ailin Perez's signature celebration dance

UFC women's bantamweight Ailin Perez is best-known for her post-fight celebration: a twerking dance that has caught the MMA world by storm. Now, UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele has done her best to replicate the dance, leaving fans on social media in splits.

The two women collaborated on a video wherein Perez tried to teach Daniele the dance in question. However, the dance seemed to prove to difficult for Daniele, who shared a clip of her attempt on X/Twitter. The video culminated with Perez spanking a shocked Daniele.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele trying to copy Ailin Perez's dance:

Naturally, a flock of fans turned up under the tweet, forming a thread wherein they shared their thoughts on the video. One fan poked fun at Daniele's lack of coordination and her overall inability to replicate Perez's dance.

"Nina got negative recoil"

Others referenced the great Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has expressed several views about women in MMA that have generated controversy.

"Where is Khabib"

Another fan merely expressed disbelief over the clip.

"This is madness"

Some taunted Daniele.

"You're getting there"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Ailin Perez and Nina-Marie Daniele dancing

Perez is currently on a five-fight win streak, having recently competed at UFC 311, where she defeated Karol Rosa via unanimous decision. Her previous outing against Darya Zheleznyakova ended in a first-round submission win. Unfortunately, it was marred by a weigh-in controversy.

Perez had missed weight, as she was half a pound over the bantamweight limit. Her physical condition drew significant attention as she was trembling and struggling to stand under her own strength. However, she was still able to fight and clashed with Zheleznyakova in a catchweight bout.

Ailin Perez's celebratory dance once drew controversy

After submitting Darya Zheleznyakova in round one, Ailin Perez wasted no time in twerking. However, this time it was notable as she did so in her opponent's face, which was regarded as a disrespectful action by many in the MMA world, including veteran combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani.

Check out Ailin Perez's celebration at UFC Fight Night 243:

Eventually, this led to Perez facing a suspension in France by the country's regulatory authorities due to her actions. However, she has continued to celebrate with the dance, thrilling the likes of former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier and bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili.

