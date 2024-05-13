"This man is not well" - Fans react to Tyson Fury's father John Fury reportedly bleeding after clashing with Oleksandr Usyk's team

Fans were critical of Tyson Fury's father John Fury after an altercation with Oleksandr Usyk's team left him with a gash on the forehead. Fury and Usyk are expected to compete in the heavyweight title unification bout on May 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the altercation took place during a recent media day event.

A video of John Fury angrily charging at Usyk's teammates has gone viral on social media. Fortunately, the WBC staff brought the situation under control. A stream of blood flowed down his forehead in the video and reports claim that a headbutt to Usyk's teammate opened the cut.

The viral video was recently posted on rtfight_com Instagram and boxing journalist Michael Benson re-posted the clip on X.

John Fury has been involved in pre-fight antics on quite a few occasions, and many boxing fans seem to disagree with his public conduct. This fan sentiment is reflected in a large number of social media reactions as well:

"This man is not well. Every single Fury fight he feels the need to make it about him," @DanneNisse10 wrote.

"It's a sign of what is awaiting his son this weekend," @miringu_allan wrote.

"Circus is back in town," @PorrettaGareth3 commented.

While a large section of fans criticized Fury's conduct, some fans just gave witty reactions to the incident:

"Tyson gonna beat his ** now," @insanities commented.

"Ba**sy doing that in Saudi Arabia," @NathannnNFTEE commented.

"Someone get this man a title fight," @A1Drizzy1 commented.

A bewildered Tyson Fury reacts to the incident, John Fury apologizes for the altercation

Tyson Fury appeared to have been completely unaware of the drama that unfolded between John Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's team. In a video posted on IFL TV YouTube channel, Tyson seemed to be genuinely surprised after he noticed the gash on John Fury's forehead and said:

"What's happened to your head you silly c***? How have you cut yourself like that?"

Although the incident was emotionally charged and John Fury was furious after the dust was settled, he later apologized for the behavior and explained how the situation escalated. Fury told Seconds Out:

"Sincere apologies to everybody involved. It's just the way we are. Emotions and tensions are running high. He was a very disrespectful fella. If you come close in a fighting man's space, you're gonna cop for something. What matters to me is respect for my son and he wasn't showing any of it. He mentioned my son and that was it, so he had to have it. It doesn't bother me [bleeding], it's what we live for, we're fighting people. That's a regular occurrence to me.”

