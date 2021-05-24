"This man is a zombie" - Beneil Dariush reveals how he planned to end his fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 262

At UFC 262, Beneil Dariush dominated Tony Ferguson for three straight rounds but couldn't get a finish against El Cucuy. Dariush has now revealed what his reactions were midway through the fight, as he labeled Ferguson a "zombie" for not giving up.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Beneil Dariush claimed that his goal was to find a choke and put Ferguson to sleep. Dariush believes that El Cucuy is well aware of the fact that his weakness is being put to sleep by his opponent. Hence, Dariush was unsuccessful in executing the choke he was aiming for.

Beneil Dariush added that while he could've aimed for an armbar or a kimura during the fight, he was having a hard time finding an opening that would've led to a chokehold on Ferguson. Darish said:

"Yeah, I mean, at that point, I was just like, 'This man is a zombie, I'm gonna have to put him to sleep.' And my goal was to find a choke and kind of put him to sleep, it never really materialized. His style, I think he is aware of his weakness is just going to sleep and so he's very good defending the chokes, you know. I can get an armbar, I can get a kimura but I was having a really hard time finding the choke."

Beneil Dariush secured one of the biggest wins of his career against Ferguson and inched closer to entering the title contention scene. Dariush's win also meant that Ferguson's losing streak extended to three fights.

What could be next in store for Beneil Dariush after his victory over Tony Ferguson?

Beneil Dariush's triumph over Ferguson was his seventh straight victory in the division. As a result, Dariush made a huge jump in the UFC's lightweight rankings with his latest win and now sits at #3.

With Charles Oliveira winning the UFC lightweight title on the same night, a fight between the new champion and Dariush could potentially be in the making down the line.

However, the winner of the UFC 264 main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is expected to receive the next title shot. Dariush could potentially fight the winner of Oliveira vs. McGregor/Poirier.