“This martial art changed my life” - Diogo Reis hopes more BJJ athletes follow their dreams just like he did

BJJ black belt Diogo Reis continues to go for his martial arts dreams, something he hopes other young athletes would do so.

Ad

The 22-year-old Brazilian star touched on it in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on Prime Video on March 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Reis highlighted how his passion for jiu-jitsu has translated to a steadily growing professional career, saying:

“I want people to be able to achieve their dreams through jiu-jitsu. So, it goes beyond medals and titles. I want to be an example for the kids. This martial art changed my life and that of my family.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

At ONE Fight Night 29, Diogo Reis will be going up against Japanese Shoya Ishiguro in a flyweight submission grappling battle.

In Ishiguro, Reis faces off with an opponent who has been undefeated in his three matches to date in ONE since making his debut in the promotion in March last year.

ONE Fight Night 29 is headlined by the world title fight between atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil and Irish-British challenger Marie McManamon. For more information on the event, check out watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Diogo Reis looks to build on ADCC success in ONE Championship

Entering ONE Championship, Diogo Reis has had a lot of success competing at the ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship and looking to build on it now that he is in the "Home of Martial Arts."

At the ADCC, he is a two-time gold medallist in the -66kg, the most recent win coming last August in Las Vegas, He went undefeated in the four matches he competed in to win the top prize in his division. He also won in the same competition in 2022.

Ad

Reis has also seen action and won in IBJJF tournaments and other BJJ competitions in the United States, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.