"This might break the internet" - Fans react to Sean Strickland linking up with "one of the real ones" Bryce Mitchell 

Sean Strickland raised eyebrows again after posting a video alongside rising star Bryce Mitchell on social media.

The clip quickly went viral and showed Strickland praising Mitchell's patriotism and their shared views.

"[With] my bro here Bryce [Mitchell]. Bro, he's 101st, this man bleeds red, white or blue... We're talking about the government, taxation, about overthrowing it. Let's f**king go, America first!"

Mitchell, known for his outspoken and often controversial views, has gained notoriety for his unconventional beliefs. The 28-year-old has previously expressed doubt about the legitimacy of COVID-19, government conspiracies involving gun control and school shootings, and even the shape of the Earth.

Strickland, himself, is no stranger to controversy. The former middleweight champion has a history of making offensive and explosive remarks, drawing criticism for sexist, homophobic, and racially charged comments.

Fans reacted to the video.

"This might break the Internet..."

Another chimed in with:

"THe world ins't ready for this combination."

Another wrote:

"And just when I though there was;t a better duo than lamb and tuna fish, you guys hit us with this!"

"Legendary link up, have him on the podcast"

Fans react to Sean Strickland's recent post

Is Sean Strickland fighting Paulo Costa next?

Middleweight contenders Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa might finally clash after initial disagreements.

Costa recently claimed on a podcast that Strickland declined a fight offer for UFC 302 in June. While Costa expressed interest in facing Jared Cannonier, the UFC reportedly proposed a matchup with Strickland. However, the Brazilian stated that 'Tarzan' refused the bout.

Strickland countered this claim on social media, suggesting negotiations were the real issue. He implied on social media that this decision hinged on financial terms, writing:

"I never say no... I say 'how much' lol"

Further posts from Strickland indicated ongoing discussions with the UFC regarding his pay for the fight. He expressed his desire for a swift resolution to avoid delays.

Fortunately, it appears a solution has seemingly been resolved. Strickland recently announced the fight with Costa on social media, suggesting successful negotiations with the UFC.

"Well I had a meeting with the UFC and told them that I don't want to be rich. I want to be able to support a family after my career is done. They actually were pretty supportive. made it happen. THank you fanas! Alright @BorrachinhaMMA you got your wish... Let's do some bleeding."

