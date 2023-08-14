“This might be the one that gets the fight cancelled” - Dillon Danis’ racy edit of Nina Agdal has fans laughing in agony over Logan Paul’s health

Dillon Danis in an attempt to poke fun at Logan Paul brought up his fiancée, Nina Agdal, in the conversation. He posted a racy edit of Agdal, generating a hilarious response from the fans online.

Check out Danis' post on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are scheduled to square off in a boxing bout for the MF & DAZN: X Series-The Prime card at the AO Arena, Manchester, on October 14. During the build-up to the fight, Danis has taken an entirely different route to hype up their bout by taking personal digs at Paul. The worst of them is the mention of Nina Agdal and his previous relationships in social media posts.

"Nahhh this might be the one that gets the fight cancelled."

"Dillion is killing it!! 10-3 Dillon!"

"If this fight doesn’t happen it takes away the magic of this card smh. Dillion Danis is doing the most promo right now."

Dillon Danis reposts a post indicating Logan Paul's legal notice to him over his fiancee's pictures

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are involved in a bitter war of words ahead of their scheduled boxing bout on October 14. Danis posted pictures of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, on social media, which many saw as a tactic to promote their fight. This, however, seems to have not gone down very well with Logan Paul.

The bout between Paul and Dannis is still in the pipeline, and it remains to be seen whether he commits to it this time. Logan Paul would, on the other hand, want to square off with Dannis in order to settle the score with him after a personal jibe he took against the WWE star.

Suggesting that Logan Paul sent a legal notice to him, Dannis took to X (formerly Twitter) and reposted a post highlighting the legal avenues Paul had explored to restrain him from mentioning his fiancee.

"So Logan Paul actually got legal teams involved..? Dillon Danis is saying/showing some very off color stuff but I’ve never seen this response. This the fight game, and people signed to fight each other will say/do mean things. Logan defending his “image” in this way only comes."

Dillon Danis reposting an X post talking about Logan Paul sending him a legal notice