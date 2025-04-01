"This is Muay Thai" - Fans feel the raw power of the best Muay Thai knockouts in ONE Championship history

When ONE Championship embraced the striking arts in 2018, it made an immediate impact — especially in the sport of Muay Thai.

Recently, the world's largest martial arts organization released a thrilling compilation showcasing some of the most electrifying victories in "the art of eight limbs" over the years.

Check out the video uploaded by the promotion on YouTube below:

The collection of jaw-dropping moments in Muay Thai were bannered by Prajanchai PK Saenchai, Nico Carrillo, Jonathan Haggerty, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Prajanchai sent the crowd inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadim to their feet with a face-plant knockout of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in the second round to capture the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title in their June 2023 rematch.

The PK Saenchai has since achieved two-sport supremacy, holding the ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

Meanwhile, Carrillo authored a comeback for the ages when he squared off with Nong-O Hama in December 2023, overcoming an early scare to shut the lights out on the Thai legend in the second round.

On the other hand, Nong-O suffered the same fate when he unsuccessfully defended the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Haggerty eight months earlier, relinquishing the divisional throne to the Englishman by first-round knockout.

Lastly, Rodtang dazzled in front of an American audience, only needing less than two rounds to dispatch Edgar Tabares to retain his then-ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in May 2023.

Fans marveled at the skill level displayed the world-class athletes in the video posted above:

Heavyweight Muay Thai hard-hitters collide for gold at ONE Fight Night 30

ONE Championship's next offering in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4, has the potential to produce another highlight-reel Muay Thai moment as it pits the sport's two heavy hitters against each other in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30.

There, Ukrainian knockout artist Roman Kryklia is booked to defend his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship against promotional debutant and WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom, happening live at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

