"This must be an inside joke" - Gordon Ryan wishing Joe Rogan a "happy 64th birthday" has fans confused

Joe Rogan stands as one of the most familiar figures in the world of UFC and MMA. With a tenure of nearly twenty years, this experienced broadcaster has been a consistent presence within the top-tier promotion, providing commentary for numerous notable bouts.

On August 11, 2023, the UFC commentator celebrated his 56th birthday. However, a puzzling Instagram post from Brazilian jiu-jitsu sensation Gordon Ryan left fans perplexed, as Ryan extended birthday wishes to Rogan:

"Happy 64th birthday to my good friend @joerogan. He is amongst the best-looking mid 60 year Olds I know, and it's all due to @ways2well."

The social media post intrigued followers and sparked uncertainty about Joe Rogan's actual age with some hilarious responses.

One fan wrote:

"Unreal how many people can't just look up Joe's real age quickly."

Another wrote:

"Trolling at an all time high."

"Ah yes weaponised autism."

"He doesn‘t seem to be 64 at all. Good for him🎂❤️🙂"

"He is 56 lol. You better edit this brother."

"This must be an inside joke. 64🤔 Happy B Day to him anyway 💪🏾"

"Fckn made me check his age lmao."

Credits: Gordon Ryan on Instagram

What does Joe Rogan have to say about Gordon Ryan?

Joe Rogan holds a significant admiration for Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy Gordon Ryan. The well-known podcast presenter analyzed how Ryan employs intimidation tactics to gain an upper hand against his rivals.

According to Rogan, it's as if Ryan "instills a sense of unease" in his opponents even before engaging with them.

In a discussion on episode #1872 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast last year, the UFC commentator stated:

"They [Ryan's opponents] just realize he's that good, so they're scared. When I say scared, I don't mean terrified. What I mean is they feel the moment. Everyone of those world-class fighters that goes up against another world-class fighter at that moment, when the match is about to start and everything is on the line, they have no idea who is gonna win. They all have a wild feeling of anticipation."

He added:

"But with Gordon, they have it worse because no one is beating him. He's just running through everybody. He's talking shit and he's a giant, good-looking guy who talks sh*t."

Check out Rogan's comments below (from 8:53):