“This is one of my favorite techniques” - Liam Harrison reveals one of his best ways to land a killer blow in the clinch

British striker sensation Liam Harrison is sharing one of his favorite techniques while fighting in the clinch.

Anyone who has scanned through Harrison's social media channels knows that the 'Hitman' loves to share some insight on his favorite maneuvers, often breaking them down in a way that can be easily understood by fans and aspiring fighters.

In a recent video shared on Instagram, the one-time ONE world title challenger shared one of his favorite moves to pull off while tied up with his opponents.

"This is one of my favorite techniques so I teach this one a lot," Harrison explains in the video. "In the clinch, I've got my right arm on the inside with my left over his as I push his head back to make the space and the right elbow comes up through the middle, and bang. That's one of my favorite techniques when you're inside the clinch."

Harrison has been out of action since suffering a devastating knee injury against former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama in August 2022, but the 'Hitman' is closing in on his long-awaited return to the Circle.

Liam Harrison has the perfect opponent for his final bow inside the Circle

Liam Harrison believes he has one more run in him, but he recognizes that soon father time will come calling. When that time comes, 'Hitman' hopes that he can close out his career going toe-to-toe with one of Muay Thai's most accomplished adversaries — Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

"I think what we can make for the fans and what we could make for like possibly my last fight, I think it'll be just a really good way to bow out in a blaze of glory," Harrison told the South China Morning Post. "Win, lose, or draw, it's going to be ridiculous. So I think it'll be a good one."

Since making his ONE Championship debut in January 2023, 'The Man Who Yields To Know One' has already amassed an impressive 8-0 record, with notable wins against Amir Naseri, Karimi Bennoui, and River Daz in his last three outings.

Do you want to see Liam Harrison and Seksan square off inside the Circle before the 'Hitman' hangs up his four-ounce gloves for good?