“This is pretty f****** bad” - Demetrious Johnson horrified with Dillon Danis and Logan Paul’s mess of a fight

Demetrious Johnson was one unhappy viewer when he watched the absolute disaster of a boxing fight between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul.

The match was the latest installment of influencers taking on mixed martial artists in boxing matches, and Johnson was having none of it.

In a reaction video he posted on his YouTube channel, MightyGaming, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion was visibly frustrated with how the much-hyped attraction went.

Johnson said:

“What the f***? Did Dillon just shoot a f******* double leg and then Logan Paul f******** stuffed it? What the f***? This is pretty f****** bad, everyone, the f****** commentators are going in on both of them. “

He added:

“I don’t understand.”

Paul and his younger brother Jake have been at the forefront of influencer boxing, which often pits social media stars against each other or retired mixed martial artists.

The shows have always been polarizing at best. Fight fans are either fine with the concept or absolutely ballistic for what they see as a mockery of boxing and martial arts.

As for the match between Danis and Paul, the thing went off from snoozer to off-the-rails bad in the sixth round.

Danis, a professional MMA fighter, shot for two takedowns during the match and even tried to put Paul in a guillotine choke.

Those shenanigans ultimately cost Danis the match, and Paul was awarded the win via disqualification. The mess, however, didn’t just involve Danis’ use of wrestling moves.

After Danis caused a commotion, Paul’s security and other officials entered the ring, which sent the match into utter chaos.

Watch Johnson's entire reaction video below: