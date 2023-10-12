“Hopefully, we do a Royal Rumble” - Demetrious Johnson eyes massive gaming match with Kenny Omega, Austin Creed

Demetrious Johnson could open professional wrestling’s most forbidden door.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion recently fought wrestling legend Kenny Omega in a Street Fighter 6 super fight, but he's not done with just facing up against an AEW star.

During his behind-the-scenes video he uploaded on his YouTube channel, Johnson called out multi-time WWE tag team champion Xavier Woods to join him and Omega in multiple gaming battles at the Pit Crew.

Johnson said on his MightyGaming channel:

"We’re gonna get back in the lab and hopefully, we do a Royal Rumble. Me, Austin Creed, Kenny Omega. Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat 1, what’s it gonna be boys? Until next time, I’m out.”

Omega and Johnson are avid gamers and they treated their Street Fighter 6 series, just like how they would when they’re promoting their matches.

Johnson even dropped by AEW’s pay-per-view WrestleDream to confront Omega backstage. They talked endless smack with one another to drum up the intensity of their duel on the sticks.

In the end, the former AEW and IWGP world champion took the series against the MMA legend.

Things, though, still ended in the best way possible with both Omega and Johnson donating a sizable amount to their chosen charities. Johnson donated to Seattle Children’s Hospital while Omega gave his share to Colleague Puppies.

Both Omega and Johnson are considered one of the best to ever do it in their respective fields. Omega is one of the most influential wrestlers to perform in Japan, and his 346 days with the AEW world championship remain the longest singular reign in the promotion’s history.

Johnson, meanwhile, defended the UFC flyweight world title a record 11 straight times before moving to ONE Championship in 2019. He’s since won the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Title and defended the ONE flyweight world title once against rival Adriano Moraes.