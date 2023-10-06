Demetrious Johnson remains Jarred Brooks’ final boss: “DJ is always on the scale for me”

ONE strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks is not short of options when finding his next opponent.

‘The Monkey God’ shook the world when he dethroned Joshua Pacio by decision to become the new undisputed strawweight world champion in December 2022. An immediate rematch was rumored to come next since their first match was very close, but it never materialized.

However, it didn’t stop Brooks from pursuing bigger goals outside of MMA. Always wanting to be known as the best, he sought Mikey Musumeci’s ONE flyweight submission grappling world title to become a rare two-sport world champion. Unfortunately, he only made it as far as three and a half minutes before taping out of an armbar.

Now that the fun and games are over, Brooks is hunting for his next fight. And what better way to get people excited to watch him fight than challenging a big name in another weight class?

Speaking to SCMP MMA, Brooks said:

“So DJ is always on the scale for me, and I really want to go against him. But we also have Joshua Pacio, and Mansur [Malachiev]. But those guys got to climb to me. I'm going to be calling out the best of the next weight division.”

This is not the first time Jarred Brooks has shifted his focus on fighting someone in the flyweight division. Some of the best fighters compete at 135 pounds, and Jarred Brooks wants a piece of that pie. The list of potentials includes world title holder ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson, former flyweight king Adriano Moraes, Filipino upstart Danny Kingad, and Australian power striker Reece McLaren.

For Brooks, any of these guys would be worth the challenge. However, it’s up to ONE Championship to decide who the next person will be.

Stay informed with Sportskeeda MMA for Jarred Brooks’ next fight announcement.