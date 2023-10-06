Demetrious Johnson, Kenny Omega set aside beef to shade WWE’s Austin Creed: “He’s like bronze level”

Lifelong gamers Demetrious Johnson and Kenny Omega have decided to set their beef aside to start a new rivalry against WWE’s Austin Creed.

This past Tuesday, ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson and AEW wrestling superstar Kenny Omega settled their celebrity gaming feud with a Street Fighter 6 battle on this week’s episode of Pit Crew.

The highly-ranked players tested their video gaming skills live on Crown - a popular gaming and streaming site for subscribed gamers - to establish the superior Street Fighter for charity.

Their thrilling showdown ended with Omega’s character Manon Legrand dominating Mighty Mouse’s Guile in the series.

Despite the disparity, Demetrious Johnson put on a pretty entertaining fight by throwing in some nice combos. Unfortunately, they didn’t cause as much damage as he had intended but he was able to showcase how good he actually is against a stronger competitor.

On the hunt for his next rival, Johnson, with the help of Omega, has thrown shade at WWE’s Austin Creed on Crown’s Twitter feed:

DJ

Pitiful! Pitiful Austin Creed, he’s lucky he’s not here

Kenny

It’s just too bad he couldn’t be here in person huh? The less of that guy we see the better.

DJ

He’s like bronze level, not even platinum.

Kenny

He hasn’t even gotten out of the place where matches get.

Austin Creed has yet to respond but it’s a crossover clash that we’re all anticipating to watch.

Much like Johnson and Omega, Creed is an avid gamer and even has a YouTube show called Up Up Down Down where he and other wrestlers regularly hold tournaments against one another.