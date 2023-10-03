“Sh*t just got real” - Demetrious Johnson talks trash to Kenny Omega heading into Street Fighter VI mega fight

Demetrious Johnson continues to do side quests after firmly establishing his reputation as arguably the greatest fighter of all time.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion was in attendance during AEW WrestleDream in his hometown of Seattle. Johnson made sure he would go at it with wrestling megastar Kenny Omega.

Johnson and Omega are set for a massive Street Fighter VI fight that will stream live on Crown’s Twitch channel on Tuesday at 4 pm Pacific Time.

‘Mighty Mouse’ promptly went to Omega’s room backstage where they cut some scathing promos against one another.

Johnson, who also owns a gold medal in the IBJJF Masters, posted the video on his Instagram account:

“@kennyomega, sh*t just got real. Street Fighter 6. Best of 5. Tuesday at 4 PT / 7 ET. Only at Twitch.TV/Crown. @aew @crownchannel”

Not one to take things lightly, especially against someone invading his space, Omega quickly threw a verbal jab at Johnson:

“So when it’s 5-0, and you’re looking around seeing like ‘what about my handicap?’ There ain’t gonna be no excuses. And when those kids of yours, I met them today. And they said you know what ‘Hey do you wanna know who my favorite fighter is?’ I said ‘Of course it’s probably your dad right? You little nerd.’”

He added:

“He said ‘No, no, no, it’s you.’ And I said ‘You’re darn right it is.’ Gave me that fist bump and I said ‘Just don’t tell your dad he’s gonna be real sad. He’s gonna be sad today, he’s gonna be sad on Tuesday’”

Johnson, who’s one of the most underrated talkers in MMA, responded:

“And you know what we say in Parkland? You don’t write checks that your ass can’t cash. And my friend Kenny, I don’t think you’ll cash this check. You’re lucky we aren’t doing weight classes…I’m saying you can’t keep up with the speed.”

Johnson and Omega are two of the best athletes in their respective fields and they’re also massive gamers.

Omega once held titles for All Japan, Impact, New Japan, and AEW. His 346-day reign with the AEW world title remains the longest singular reign with the gold in the promotion’s young history.

Johnson, meanwhile, holds the record for most consecutive world title defenses in UFC history when he defended the flyweight strap 11 straight times. He then moved to ONE Championship where he became the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion before becoming the ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

