“That makes it personal” - Kenny Omega responds to Demetrious Johnson’s Street Fighter 6 charity match

A battle between ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and AEW star Kenny Omega is the crossover clash we never knew we needed.

On October 1, All Elite Wrestling will head to the city that ‘Mighty Mouse’ calls home, Seattle, Washington, for its latest pay-per-view offering, AEW WrestleDream. No official matches for the event have been announced, but there is one battle fans can expect inside Climate Pledge Arena.

Pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson took to X (formerly Twitter) and issued a challenge to Elite team member Kenny Omega, challenging ‘The Best Bout Machine’ to a battle in the popular video game Street Fighter 6.

“Hey @KennyOmegamanX, I hear you're pretty good at Street Fighter,” Johnson wrote. “How about you put your money where your mouth is and face ME at @AEW WrestleDream in my hometown of Seattle in a 1 v 1 battle in Street Fighter 6! Loser donates to the charity of the winner's choosing. You game?”

Responding to Johnson’s challenge, Kenny Omega happily accepted the terms and even dragged current WWE Superstar Xavier Woods into the conversation.

“Anyone’s free to insult my wrestling ability but this cockamamie idea that you’re better at Street Fighter than me?! That makes it personal. For charity, I’ll do it - Heck, I can even put you in touch with @AustinCreedWins. You guys can bond over being losers, etc,” Omega replied.

Demetrious Johnson recently added another accomplishment to his resume, winning gold at the 2023 IBJJF Masters World Championship last month. Johnson has also found himself in a bit of a feud with popular YouTuber and bodybuilder Bradley Martyn, going so far as to challenge the hulking 260-pound fitness guru to a grappling match.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but what fight fans really want to know is, when will we see ‘Mighty Mouse’ back inside the Circle in ONE Championship?