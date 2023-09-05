Demetrious Johnson says Bradley Martyn only chasing clout: “This guy is doing it for the views”

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has recently become involved in the talk around bodybuilder Bradley Martyn.

During his recent podcasts, Martyn has spoken about his confidence in fighting smaller mixed martial artists if they ever faced each other in a street fight.

Johnson’s name was thrown into the mix after a podcast with Brendan Schaub, where Martyn said he couldn’t ever see one of the smaller weight classes being able to compete with him in a real fight.

Stating that he would simply hold them down with his superior size and strength, Schaub pointed to ‘Mighty Mouse’ who has made a career out of proving the legitimacy of the lighter warriors in MMA as the ONE flyweight world champion.

Johnson agreed to play ball, stating that once he was done with all of his commitments, he would travel down to grapple with Martyn.

Seeing it as nothing more than a challenge where he can showcase the strength of his arsenal in being able to compete with larger opponents through skill alone, Demetrious Johnson has become slightly tired of the entire thing.

After revealing that the situation between him and Martyn has been blown out of proportion following his initial call to grapple with him, Demetrious Johnson spoke about the attention-seeking that Martyn has been doing.

On his Mighty Gaming YouTube channel, ‘Mighty Mouse’ said that he is simply generating headlines and getting people talking at this point and that’s all there is to it:

“For somebody who’s going around asking everybody if I would be in a street fight, don’t you get the point that this guy is doing it for the views, and you guys talking about it? Like, think about it. Think really hard.”

Watch the full video below: