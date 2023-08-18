Fans react to potential Demetrious Johnson vs. Bradley Martyn fight: “It’s going to happen”

ONE flyweight mixed martial arts world champion Demetrious Johnson sent social media to a buzz after being quoted that a potential fight between him and YouTuber Bradley Martyn is going to happen.

In a quote card posted by MMA Fighting on Instagram, a statement about the clash on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani attributed to ‘Mighty Mouse’ read:

“It’s going to happen.”

The Johnson-Martyn fight came to fore after the fitness influencer told mixed martial arts star Nate Diaz that there's no way Demetrious Johnson would beat him in a street fight.

Many fight fans took Bradley Martyn to task for saying such, considering the legendary status of the American MMA fighter.

MMA Fighting’s post, however, garnered mixed reactions and comments from fans. Below are some of them:

“@cbutery: Isn’t this what MMA in the 90’s was”

“@sean_mchugh22: I got Bradley by 1st round 260 tho brother”

“@blair.pierce4: Gonna be so satisfying to see DJ roll the bag of steroids up and tap him out and prove muscles don't mean sh*t in a fight lol”

“@jamereoftha96: So you tryna tell me that people think a guy with little to no bjj back that has never taken a real leg kick or body shot has a chance at beating one of the greatest mix martial artist of all time just because he weighs more? Y’all tripping I’m putting all my money on Mighty Mouse forget the ground game a couple solid leg kicks would have him ready to quit lol”

@nolimitdotskino: Mighty Mouse bout to turn bro into a pretzel 😂😂😂”

“@emilioortega: Might Mouse the goat man. Such a cool and humble guy. 👏🙌”

@ufcfacts2021: Bradley gonna smoke him. Casuals don’t know what it’s like for a 260 lb man to lay on a 125 lb man. He’s going to maul that little mouse.”

@9thwondermma Love @mighty mindset!! True martial artist. 🤜🏽🔥”

Check out the post below:

Demetrious Johnson was last in action in May at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. He secured a unanimous decision win over Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes in their trilogy title showdown.

In the lead-up to the fight, Demetrious Johnson hinted that it was going to be his swan song but he has not announced anything official about it yet.