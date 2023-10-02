“I’m gonna Sonic Boom his a**” - Demetrious Johnson promises total whooping of Kenny Omega at Street Fighter 6

The high-profile video game match between ONE flyweight MMA world champion and all-time great Demetrious Johnson and pro wrestling icon Kenny Omega is finally happening.

The two will have a televised match against each other in the popular fighting game, Street Fighter 6.

The event poster made it to Twitter:

"Not gonna lie i’m impressed!! it goes down in Seattle after @AEW wrestledream on @crownchannel @KennyOmegamanX #sonicboom"

What started as a simple call out on social media has blown up into a full-on televised event and we are all for it.

Aside from being one of the greatest MMA fighters in history, Demetrious Johnson is quite the profound video game fanatic. 'Mighty Mouse' has always been transparent and proud about his love for gaming and has even dabbled into it as a pro.

As it happens, DJ learned that Kenny Omega is apparently legendary in Street Fighter 6. 'Mighty Mouse' then threw down the gauntlet and challenged the multi-time pro wrestling champion to a high-stakes match in the famous fighting game.

Demetrious Johnson even appeared in Omega's wrestling promotion, AEW, and commented on Instagram to promote the match:

Demetrious Johnson at AEW and on Instagram

The challenge came when DJ broadcasted his intention in his YouTube podcastl, Mightycast. In the video, Johnson said:

"Nah I would f**k him [Omega] up in Street Fighter 6, I guarantee. Yeah absolutely. I will put money on there. Kenny Omega, people out there say you’re one of the greatest at Street Fighter 6. But I’m putting a hundred dollars right now, hell I’ll put a thousand dollars on it. Street Fighter 6, me vs. you, I guarantee I’ll beat you. We’re gonna do five matches, Street Fighter 6, not modern controllers, classic, classic controllers, or you can do modern controllers if you want. "

Kenny Omega is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of this or any generation, having won numerous world title belts such as the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, Impact World Championship and most recently, the AEW World Championship, just to name a few.

It can be said that Omega is the pro wrestling counterpart of Demetrious Johnson's iconic status in MMA. This matchup, although just in video games, is surely something fans of both pro wrestling and MMA would pay to see.

