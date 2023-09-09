“I would f*** him up” - Demetrious Johnson guarantees savage beatdown of Kenny Omega in Street Fighter 6

Not only can ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson beat you handily in a fistfight, he can probably wipe the floor with you in video games. Particularly, fighting games. 'Mighty Mouse' has always been outspoken and proud about his affinity for gaming and has even dabbled into the lifestyle as a pro.

In a recent MightyCast clip posted on his Instagram, Demetrious Johnson discussed his prowess in the game Street Fighter 6. He even posed a challenge to a famous pro wrestler who is known to be legendary in the game.

Here's the clip:

"Hey @kennyomegamanx, I hear you’re pretty good at Street Fighter. How about you put your money where your mouth is and face ME at @aew WrestleDream in my hometown of Seattle in a 1 v 1 battle in Street Fighter 6. Loser donates to the charity of the winner’s choosing. MIGHTY vs OMEGA, what do you say?"

In the video, Demetrious Johnson said:

"Nah I would f**k him [Omega] up in Street Fighter 6, I guarantee. Yeah absolutely. I will put money on there. Kenny Omega, people out there say you’re one of the greatest at Street Fighter 6. But I’m putting a hundred dollars right now, hell I’ll put a thousand dollars on it. Street Fighter 6, me vs. you, I guarantee I’ll beat you. We’re gonna do five matches, Street Fighter 6, not modern controllers, classic, classic controllers, or you can do modern controllers if you want. I bet you a thousand dollars, your boy Mighty Mouse right here beats you at Street Fighter 6. Ball’s in your court playboy."

Now that's a match-up you'd never thought you'd see, ever. Kenny Omega is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of his generation, having won multiple world titles such as IWGP Heavyweight Championship, Impact World Championship, and AEW World Championship, just to name a few.

One could say that Omega is the pro wrestling equivalent of Demetrious Johnson's legendary stature in MMA. This match-up, albeit only in video games, is surely something fans of both MMA and pro wrestling would love to see.