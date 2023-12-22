"This was satisfying to watch" - Fans react after Joe Rogan and Bo Nickal get fact-checked by Jamie

During one of the latest episodes of Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator sat down with middleweight sensation Bo Nickale. The duo got it wrong during their discussion about US President Joe Biden and former US President Donald Trump.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience, Nickal and the show's titular figure were chopping it up about Joe Biden voters and the current US president himself. The two were discussing how they perceived Biden said a problem in the Revolutionary War was a lack of airports.

JRE producer, Jamie, pulled up source material to indicate Biden was referencing a flub from Trump where he made the "airports/ revolutionary war" comment circa 2019.

Several X users responded to clips of Joe Rogan and Bo Nickal shared from this episode and many were quick to analyze the responses of both after the facts came in. Here's what the fans had to say:

"This was satisfying to watch."

"Hilarious how its irredeemable if Biden did it but since Trump did it its “whoops he fu***d up anyways”"

"Lmfao @joerogan still gonna claim he ain’t for trump or a republican😭"

"This is beautiful, shows the absolute hypocrisy of Rogan"

"As an mma fan this tweet and the thread is so relieving."

"I’m glad the show promotes and executes real time fact checks I’m more glad they air the mistakes"

Check out the Rogan-Nickal clip discussing Trump and Biden below

Joe Rogan and his thoughts on Joe Biden

This is not the first instance where the polarizing podcast host has illustrated a certain lack of confidence in our sitting president's mental capacity.

When The 56-year-old had political pundit Bill Maher on his show, both seemed to see the current US president as lackluster and think he might be "mentally compromised". The two seemed to disagree on the honesty and transparency levels of both presidents, but they seemed to agree on the idea Biden's cognition is waning.

Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan also came on Joe Rogan Experience to discuss Biden and Trump comparisons. The two seemed to disagree on virtually everything regarding both Trump (seen supporting Colby Covington cage-side at UFC 296) and Biden.

But there did seem to be at the very least a tacit acknowledgment from both that Joe Biden's cognitive decline did come across as noticeable in the public eye.