"This is second one in my book" - Max Holloway reveals his top moment that surpasses $600,000 worth win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Despite picking up a stunning victory on the historic UFC 300 card, Max Holloway has revealed he doesn't rank it as his career-defining moment.

Holloway faced Justin Gaethje for the BMF title in a bout that was billed as 'The People's Main Event'. The pair then delivered as they went to war in a contest that almost went the distance.

While Gaethje certainly had his moments, it was largely one way traffic from 'Blessed' as he put on one of the best performances of his career and dominated 'The Highlight' across the rounds. He also won a bonus of $600,000, winning the 'Fight of the Night' and 'Performance of the Night' awards.

Their contest then looked to be heading toward a decision win for Holloway, before the former featherweight kingpin pointed to the centre of the circle and called for Gaethje to stand and trade with him in the final 10 seconds. He agreed, and what transpired next was one the greatest knockouts in UFC history as Holloway floored Gaethje with just one second left on the clock.

Following the fight, Max Holloway was interviewed by ESPN MMA and asked where his win over Gaethje ranks in regards to his career best moments.

According to Holloway, while it was certainly a moment to remember, nothing will top his win over Jose Aldo at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to unify the featherweight title. He said:

"I think it's good but my top moment, nothing is ever going to top that one when I got to go to Rio and fight the King of Rio (Aldo) and do what I did there. This [UFC 300 win] is the the second one in my book."

Ilia Topuria sends warning to Max Holloway following UFC 300 win

Ilia Topuria has sent out a stern warning to Max Holloway, following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

'Blessed's victory appears to have all but confirmed he will face Topuria next, with the new BMF champ also calling for a bout against the Georgian-Spaniard during his post-fight interview.

Following the historic event, Topuria, who was cageside, took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Holloway but also warn him regarding a potential bout between them. He wrote:

''Congrats on your performance Max. Respect your story and everything you achieved with a beautiful family . Hopefully we gonna share the octagon before the end of the year and trust me you gonna feel something that you never felt before. I will be the first one to take your lights out."

