Ilia Topuria issues grave warning to Max Holloway in reaction to UFC 300 stunner

Ilia Topuria has sent a serious warning to Max Holloway in response to 'Blessed's' stunning performance at UFC 300. The highly anticipated event took place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For the second time in his UFC career, Holloway stepped up to lightweight and took on Gaethje in what was billed as 'The People's Main Event.' In a fight that nearly went the distance, the two guys squared off in the octagon and gave their everything.

Even though Gaethje had his moments during the fight, 'Blessed' gave what was one of the best performances of his career, dominating 'The Highlight' throughout. In the closing moments of the opening round, he even delivered a spinning kick that cracked his opponent's nose.

In the fifth round, Holloway requested Gaethje to stand with him in the center of the octagon and swing for the dying seconds of the fight, which appeared to be moving towards a decision for the former featherweight champ.

Gaethje agreed, and Holloway delivered one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history, dropping him to the canvas with only one-second remaining.

Topuria saw the fight at UFC 300 from cage side and seemed equally startled by what happened in front of him. The Spaniard recently took to X to congratulate Holloway but also warned him about the repercussions of a potential fight against him.

He wrote:

''Congrats on your performance Max . Respect your story and everything you achieved with a beautiful family . Hopefully we gonna share the octagon before the end of the year and trust me you gonna feel something that you never felt before . I will be the first one to take your lights out . Philippians 4:13''

Holloway must now choose his next opponent, as a win over Gaethje in that fashion has all but assured him a shot at either the 145 or the 155-pound strap.

Ilia Topuria wants Max Holloway as his next opponent

Given how Max Holloway stole the show at UFC 300, Ilia Topuria may be interested in defending his title against the former UFC featherweight champion.

Even though he had previously dismissed the fight, Topuria recently said in an interview with Carlos Legaspi of ESPN Deportes that Holloway would be his next opponent.

He stated:

''I think it's clear now, we have the next fight. It will be against Max Holloway. Tonight is his night. He will have to row back after that.''

