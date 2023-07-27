Naoya Inoue was already regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world prior to his win over Stephen Fulton earlier this week. But following his impeccable performance, 'The Monster' appears to have been declared the consensus pound-for-pound No.1 fighter on the planet.

However, according to former WBC welterweight champion Andre Berto, the boxing world has suffered a case of short-term amnesia. Berto took to Twitter following Inoue's win to share his frustration with people awarding the coveted pound-for-pound No.1 ranking to Naoya Inoue.

The former world champion mentioned several of boxing's biggest names in an attempt to prove that the discussion was more complex than it was being made out.

Berto voiced his frustration after coming across this tweet from @AdamsBoxingShow:

"Inoue is the best fighter in Boxing. Errol Spence and Terence Crawford will be battling for #2 this weekend."

Berto wrote:

"This is the sh*t I hate about boxing right here. Yes Inoue is a great young fighter but damn already. Just f#%k everybody else there resumes right the Canelos, Tanks, Spence’s, Crawford’s u guys are unbelievable"

See the post below:

Andre Berto @AndreBerto This is the shit I hate about boxing right here. Yes Inoue is a great young fighter but damn already. Just f#%k everybody else there resumes right the Canelos, Tanks, Spence’s, Crawford’s u guys are unbelievable.. twitter.com/adamsboxingsho…

Naoya Inoue's domination of Fulton saw him crowned the WBC and WBO super-bantamweight champion and extended his record to 25-0.

Naoya Inoue already has his next opponent in mind

Naoya Inoue did not let the opportunity to organize his next opponent go to waste following an incredible performance against Stephen Fulton earlier this week.

Following his victory, 'The Monster' called WBA and IBF super-bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales into the ring to challenge him to a bout for all four belts. The pair both agreed, and the fight appeared to be made right there.

Should the bout materialize, Inoue will no doubt carry the power and speed advantage. But his opponent is vastly more experienced that him, which could prove to be the difference if Tapales can deal with the dynamic movement of 'The Monster'.

Boxing editor for talkSPORT, Michael Benson, took to Twitter to share details of the interaction between Inoue and Tapales:

"Inoue now holds the WBC & WBO super-bantamweight world titles and straight away invites WBA & IBF world champion Marlon Tapales into the ring to challenge him to an undisputed fight. Tapales accepts, the pair agree to fight and shake hands."

See the posts below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Naoya Inoue now holds the WBC & WBO super-bantamweight world titles and straight away invites WBA & IBF world champion Marlon Tapales into the ring to challenge him to an undisputed fight. Tapales accepts, the pair agree to fight and shake hands.