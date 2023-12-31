“This is sick” - UFC champ Leon Edwards celebrates with Aston Villa stars after league win, gets showered with love from fans

Leon Edwards is enjoying his time off after retaining the welterweight belt by supporting his favorite football club.

Edwards — who resides in Birmingham, England — has grown fond of his hometown team, Aston Villa F.C. The UFC champion regularly supports the team on social media and was in attendance for their December 30 contest against Burnley F.C., a match Aston Villa won 3-2.

Following the win, Edwards joined the team in the locker room to celebrate with his UFC belt. 'Rocky' documented his experience with fans on Instagram with the caption:

"UP THE VILLA!!! Great game today boys solid win"

With the win, Aston Villa ties Liverpool with the most points in the Premier League while picking up their league-leading 13th win.

Edwards also appeared to be supporting the team from the sidelines during the game, as seen on his Instagram story. Appreciating the posts, fans reacted to the UFC star's football collaboration.

Among them, internet personality and OKTAGON MMA fighter Akonne Wanliss called the post 'sick.'

Fan reaction to Leon Edwards' Instagram post [via @leonedwardsmma on Instagram]

Fans also referred to Edwards' interaction as a 'flex,' commenting:

"The last frame for me 😂, that's an unnecessary flex (but flex champ)"

"Up the Villa and up the champ #andstill"

"Big boss s***"

"Even I'm a Burnley fan and was at the game respect to Leon"

"Leon knows 👑"

View more fan reactions to Leon Edwards' Instagram post below:

Fan reactions to Edwards' Instagram post [via @leonedwardsmma on Instagram]

Where is Leon Edwards from?

Entering 2024 as the UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards is one of the biggest stars from the United Kingdom.

Though he was born in Kingston, Jamaica, Edwards lives and trains out of Birmingham, England. The Edwards family moved to Europe when 'Rocky' was just nine years old.

Shortly after moving to the United Kingdom, Edwards' father was unfortunately murdered at a nightclub. Edwards has stated numerous times that his father was notorious for being involved in gang activity that ultimately led to his death.

At the time Edwards won the belt, he became just the second fighter from the United Kingdom to win UFC gold. Tom Aspinall has since captured the interim heavyweight championship to expand the group to three names.