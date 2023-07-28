Who is the boyfriend of Daniella Hemsley? Learn all about Akonne Wanliss

Daniella Hemsley has become one of the most talked about figures in influencer boxing. This is, in part, due to the manner in which she celebrated her recent win over fellow social media personality Aleksandra Daniel. After being declared the winner, she lifted her shirt, flashing herself to the audience.

Her actions immediately turned her into a divisive figure, with many from the professional boxing world condemning her actions, especially consensus GWOAT Claressa Shields and renowned promoter Eddie Hearn.

Some, however, also spoke up in defense of Daniella Hemsley.

Chief among the influencer's supporters is her boyfriend Akonne Wanliss, who took issue with Eddie Hearn's criticisms.

He pointed out the hypocrisy of Hearn expressing a desire to move away from OnlyF*ns boxers, when Matchroom Sport, of which Hearn is the chairman, promotes several OnlyF*ns boxers.

Wanliss is himself is an MMA fighter nicknamed 'J3DI.' He is currently signed to Oktagon MMA, having joined the promotion back in May. He is still early into his career, with six wins and two losses.

Curiously, both of Wanliss' losses are decisions, while all of his wins are finishes, with three coming by way of submission, and two by TKO. He also previously fought under the Bellator MMA banner.

Besides his career as a mixed martial artist, he also serves as a trainer for his girlfriend Hemsley.

While Hemsley is off the heels of a win, Wanliss is scheduled to face an opponent of his own on July 29, when he takes on Giorgi Gogotchuri at Oktagon 45 in his promotional debut.

What did Ebanie Bridges have to say about Daniella Hemsley?

Despite some of the backlash Daniella Hemsley received for flashing her breasts in celebration, others were more understanding of her actions. Ebanie Bridges, in particular, who is a professional boxer and the IBF women's bantamweight champion, claimed to understand why Hemsley acted as she had.

Bridges, who is on OnlyF*ns herself and has even tried to coax former UFC double champion Conor McGregor to the platform, expressed her belief that Daniella Hemsley was not doing anything that other OnlyF*ns boxers haven't done.

Nevertheless, she asked her detractors not compare her to Hemsley.