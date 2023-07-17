Daniella Hemsley earns Eddie Hearn's scorn with viral topless flashing incident after Kingpyn win 

Adult star Daniella Hemsley grabbed headlines and raised eyebrows with her daring bare-it-all post-fight celebration recently.

Following her victory over Aleksandra Daniel at the Kingpyn High Stakes tournament, Hemsley captivated the audience in attendance at the 3Arena in Dublin with a bold display that came without any 18+ mature content warning.

As the rising trend of the influencer boxing space continues to push boundaries, Daniella Hemsley's decision to raise her shirt and jubilantly celebrate her victory has garnered significant attention. While some applaud her boldness and fearless action, dissenting voices argue that her actions undermine the integrity of the sport and disrespect the traditions associated with the sport.

While the debate surrounding Daniella Hemsley's action rages on, prominent British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was asked to weigh in on the OnlyF*ns model's recent actions.

Speaking in an interview with Boxing Social, Hearn condemned Hemsley's provocative actions, stating:

"I think if I start preaching people just moan at me anyway, but you always ask me my opinion... And my opinion is I hate it. I hate it. We've worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work."

Hearn added:

"One thing we must understand is that ain't boxing. And that needs to be pushed, all that stuff, Misfits, Kingpyn, it needs to be booted so far away from professional boxing and we really need to disassociate ourselves with what it is."

Daniella Hemsley apologizes for her viral topless flashing incident after Kingpyn win

Daniella Hemsley sparked a firestorm of controversy through her viral topless flashing incident, following her victory over Aleksandra Daniel at the Kingpyn High Stakes tournament.

She also earned some criticism from boxing champion and OnlyF*ns sensation Ebanie Bridges for her actions.

The incident, which unfolded live on DAZN, instantly propelled Hemsley into the limelight. While Hemsley expressed her excitement over the victory, she offered a somewhat apologetic statement on Instagram. However, her apology seemed tinged with defiance, blaming the mishap on sweat-stuck tassels. Hemsley wrote:

"I DID IT! Ola definitely didn’t have a walk in the park (her words) but big respect, that was true WAR! I also apologize to anyone who may have felt offended by my excitement, I did actually have tassels on but the sweat stuck them to my bra LOL."

Check out her post here.