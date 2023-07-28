MMA fighter boyfriend of Daniella Hemsley slams Eddie Hearn for flashing hypocrisy - "You can find loads of OnlyF*ns girls around Matchroom"

Onlyf*ns star-turned-boxer Daniella Hemsley recently broke the internet with her bold topless celebration after beating Aleksandra Daniel at the Kingpyn High Stakes tournament.

In the aftermath, her actions were flagged as vulgar and inappropriate by many critics, who also claimed that her actions endangered the integrity of the sport.

One of the loudest voices speaking out against Hemsley was famed boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who slammed the adult star for regressing women's sports and called for influencer boxing to be booted out of the mainstream.

While Hearn's opinion struck a chord with many, Hemsley's partner Akonne Wanliss recently rushed to her defense and criticized the English promoter for his hypocrisy. Wanliss is a professional MMA fighter who also coaches Daniella Hemsley for her fights.

In an interview with Sun Sport, Akonne Wanliss fired back at Eddie Hearn for comments on Hemsley's impromptu post-fight celebration and said:

"I don’t know if Eddie was trying to be politically correct or wherever he was trying to come from. But you take one look at him, and you can find loads of OnlyF*ns girls around Matchroom, and it’s like, come on mate you can’t say, ‘Let’s get this away from boxing.'"

He continued:

"He’s the one promoting it too, maybe he’s a bit jealous of KingPyn or the eyes that were on them, but it’s definitely contradictory."

Daniella Hemsley celebration: What did Eddie Hearn say about the OnlyF*ns star's post-fight actions?

Despite Daniella Hemsley securing a victory at the Kingpyn High Stakes boxing tournament, netizens couldn't help but discuss her post-fight X-rated celebrations.

While some praised her for boldly lifting her top right in front of the cameras, many put the influencer on blast for corrupting the sport of boxing. Matchroom Boxing frontman Eddie Hearn was among those who didn't like what Daniella Hemsley did and voiced their dissent in the aftermath.

In an interview with Boxing Social, Hearn weighed in on Hemsley's controversial moment and said:

"I think if I start preaching people just moan at me anyway, but you always ask me my opinion... And my opinion is I hate it. I hate it. We've worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work."

He contined:

"One thing we must understand is that ain't boxing. And that needs to be pushed, all that stuff, Misfits, Kingpyn, it needs to be booted so far away from professional boxing and we really need to disassociate ourselves with what it is."

Boxing Social @boxing_social



@EddieHearn reacts to Kingpyn contender, Daniella Hemsley, flashing her chest to celebrate her victory, live on DAZN last night.



Do you agree with Eddie’s comments? 🤔



#EddieHearn #DaniellaHemsley #Boxing pic.twitter.com/XCbvFY0p8P 🗣️ “WE NEED TO DISASSOCIATE OURSELVES FROM WHAT IT IS!”@EddieHearn reacts to Kingpyn contender, Daniella Hemsley, flashing her chest to celebrate her victory, live on DAZN last night.Do you agree with Eddie’s comments? 🤔